Snooki Reveals JWoww Is ‘Doing Amazing’ After Filing For Divorce From Roger Mathews

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has opened up about BFF Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley who has called time on her marriage. And, according to the ‘Jersey Shore’ star, her pal is doing just fine.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, may have decided to end her marriage to truck driver Roger Mathews, 43, but that doesn’t mean she is crumbling under the pressure. In fact, her bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said that her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star is actually doing well. “She’s doing amazing,” the 30-year-old told PEOPLE in an interview published on Oct. 5. But, when it came to giving specific details, Snooki decided not to go any further. She said, “I’m definitely not going to talk about what’s going on in her personal life, but she’s my best friend and I’m always going to be there for her.” As for why JWoww’s three-year marriage has come to an end, Snooki added, “Well, they’ve been fighting for each other since they got married. That’s what you do in a marriage. No marriage is perfect, so I think they’re going to be fine.”

When it comes to fighting for their marriage Roger has made it very clear that he’s not done, yet. In a Sept. 27 Instagram video – shortly after news broke that JWoww had filed for divorce – he told his followers, “I’m going to win my wife back. I’m going to win her affection back. I’m going to win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad.”

Despite his vow, in her Sept. 12 court filing, JWoww seemed pretty determined to say goodbye to their marriage for good. “The plaintiff and the defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” she said in the divorce complaint, according to local news outlet Asbury Park Press.

Overall, it’s been an emotional time for the Jersey Shore cast. On Oct. 5, JWoww and Snooki’s friend Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion. The day before his sentence hearing Snooki had nothing but positive things to say about him. “He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better. He’s a totally different person,” she told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t deserve this right now, but obviously you gotta get that done.” Hopefully things will start looking up soon for the Jersey Shore cast.