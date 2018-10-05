Sarah Hyland’s BF Wells Adams Claps Back After Body-Shaming Troll Says ‘Eat A Doughnut’

Sarah Hyland was feeling super body positive and shared a hot bikini pic on Instagram. Then trolls tried to skinny-shame her before BF Wes Adams sprang to her defense. We’ve got how he took down one hater.

Sarah Hyland has battled back from health issues that left her hospitalized in June and caused her weight to plunge. Thankfully she’s doing much better these days. The Modern Family star felt so body positive that she decided to share a sexy bikini photo that revealed her abdomen scar from a 2012 kidney transplant. She rocked a burgundy top and yellow bottoms for her Oct. 5 swimsuit bathroom selfie, but some haters had to come along and rain on her confidence by skinny shaming her. Being the awesome boyfriend that he is, Wells Adams took down one hater who told her to “eat a doughnut” by telling that person to “eat sh*t.”

The 27-year-old captioned the pic “#feelinmyselffriday Thought I came up with a cool new hashtag… turns out I’m wrong. ALSO. Turns out I’m not the first person to take a selfie in the bathroom… weird. #showyourscars #gryffindor,” while wearing a pair of Harry Potter glasses. Almost as soon as she posted it, haters arrived to the party. One person wrote “Stop glorifying this. Its beyond unhealthy and you’re a role model to young women,” and another begged her to eat some tacos. “You are skin and bones,” someone told her while another asked “Are you ok…you look sickly thin.”

Fortunately Sarah’s true fans who know about her health issues showed up to school the cruel body-shamers. “People should really educate themselves on certain diseases, illnesses, etc. before making incredibly ignorant comments specifically about weight and being ‘skinny.’ It’s so rude, it’s like saying to someone who is going through chemo to eat a burger. All I see is someone who is happy, and that is all that should matter! Praying for these ignorant, uneducated, careless, insensitive people, because they’re the ones who need a heart transplant,” one person wrote.

“I’m disgusted by all of you. Sarah is an amazing role model for young women. Shame on all of you for equating her size (DUE TO A CHRONIC AND PAINFUL CONDITION) to her intentions as a person and woman. Her body type does not define her. We should be praising her confidence. Sarah I adore you and you’re perfect the way you are,” another fan commented.

After the haters were done, true fans let her know how great she looked. “Confidence is beautiful, feel good about you, you certainly own it and that is lovely,” one person shared. “WOW THE COMMENTS ON THIS ARE ATROCIOUS — you are a beautiful young woman and @wellsadams is the luckiest man on this earth and I love that he is well aware. YOU TWO 4E,” another wrote. Good for Wells for sticking up for Sarah against people who were trying to shame her and make her feel bad about herself.