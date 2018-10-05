WWE’s Samoa Joe Laughs Off John Cena New ‘Move Of Doom’: ‘I Ain’t Worried About That’

John Cena unveiled his ‘Lightning Fist’ in China, but Samoa Joe wasn’t impressed. As the two head to Australia for WWE’s Super Show-Down, Joe EXCLUSIVELY tells us how’s not afraid of Cena’s ‘bad palm strike.’

After weeks of teasing that he had developed a new maneuver – a “sixth move of doom” – John Cena debuted his “Lightning Fist” at the WWE’s event in Shanghai, China. John will return to the WWE when he teams with Bobby Lashley to take on Kevin Owens and Elias at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. John will likely break out the Lightning Fist again, but according to Samoa Joe, Cena might as well leave the move at home. Ahead of his WWE Championship match with AJ Styles, Joe EXCLUSIVELY talks with HollywoodLife.com about Cena, WWE 2k19 and why you shouldn’t dress up like him for Halloween.

HollywoodLife.com: John Cena has now introduced ‘a sixth move of doom.’ When you eventually get him in the ring, how would you combat it?

Samoa Joe: The “sixth move of doom?” Yeah. So John Cena went to China, took some lessons, an all of a sudden, now he’s got a bad palm strike. Listen, I mean, listen. I’ve been traveling the world for years and I’ve been beating up people with martial arts techniques from far superior styles and techniques. So, I ain’t worried about that. You can come throw that back just all you want, and when you catch a foot in your face, you tell me how effective it is.

It’ll soon be Halloween. A lot of people are going to dress up as you. What would be the best advice for somebody to dress up as you?

Don’t bother. Don’t bother. Don’t.

Why?

Listen, it’s just gonna be a sad imitation, just like everybody else who’s every tried to do anything like me in life. Just don’t.

I mean, people are gonna ask you, “Oh, so what are you dressed up as?” And when you look at them, you’re gonna be, “Oh. I’m a sad imitation.” And then they’re like, “Oh, you must be just a small joke,” because anything that isn’t [me] is a sad imitation. So if you wanna do a sad imitation for Halloween, please, by all means. Try to dress up like me, but you’re gonna be disappointed.

You are a part of WWE 2K19 but the cover artist is AJ Styles, your arch nemesis. The game also includes the Daniel Bryan Showcase Mode who was also a former and potentially future foe.

Does that affect you mentally? Your enemies are important aspects of the game where you are just a playable character.

Oh, not really. When you look at it, you need AJ up there on the cover because you know, he’s a nice handsome young man. Obviously, I terrify too many people at the store. They’d be like, “I don’t know if I really want that, mom.”

I think on the other end, the Daniel Brian story, I mean, it’s a story you gotta tell. It’s a sad tale of an underdog trying to fight his way through the ranks and be a champion. It’s harder to identify with my story because I just showed up great, and it’s just really hard to write a story about that, because I show up great, I beat everybody up. There’s not much story in that, so you gotta go with Daniel Brian. I mean, these are just logistical things that, trust me, I’m all over them. I harbor no ill will.

You’re a well-known gamer. Does that help you in the ring and vice-versa? Does wrestling help your hand-eye coordination, so to speak, and does playing video game benefit you as a performer?

Absolutely. I think a lot of wrestlers now are gamers because of that. And honestly, there have been studies showing the benefits of hand eye coordination because of video games. I think, when it comes to me and what I do in the ring and how it translates to the video games, I mean, yeah. If anything, I think it’s just the concentrating in high-pressure situation and knowing what to do when you have to do it. If anything, that’s a benefit.

Obviously, WWE has the WWE film Division. Are we going to see you in any movies down the line?

Yeah. I’ve pitched recently for a big remake of … it’s kind of a Victorian era film. I was trying to really pitch Les Mis. And I said, I’d really like to extend my singing chops. Vince [McMahon] wasn’t too receptive to it so I don’t know how it’s going to go. But if not that, then I’m all for doing like an old John Cusack rom-com remake or something like that.

That’d be cool.

Yeah. We’ll see. Yeah. We’re still working out the details.

Do you have a leading lady in mind to either be a love interest or a sister or a friend?

No. You know, because I believe women in cinema are just depicted too much needing a man to come save them, and I don’t want that in my film. In a very, very different vibe, a new role for a woman would be my interest.

Samoa Joe takes on AJ Styles at Super Show-Down, available on the WWE Network. The Oct. 6 event takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia at starts at 5 A.M. ET.

This interview has been edited.