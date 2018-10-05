Ryan Lochte Seeking Treatment For ‘Alcohol Addiction’ After Drunken Incident At Hotel

Following a ‘booze-fueled’ incident where he tried to kick down his own hotel room door, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte will seek ‘professional assistance’ to battle his alcohol addiction.

He’s the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history, but Ryan Lochte, 34, is still a man with his personal demons. It seems that years of “alcohol addiction” finally caught up with the Olympian, as he’s seeking treatment following an alleged “boozed-fueled” incident at a hotel in Newport Beach, California. Ryan, according to TMZ, attempted to drunkenly kick in the door to his hotel room around 3 AM on Thursday, Oct. 4. Hotel security immediately responded to the scene, and the cops were called. No arrests were made, as Ryan was able to smooth things over with the authorities. However, there was a much bigger problem staring him directly in his face.

“Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him,” Lochte’s rep tells told TMZ. “He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately. Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his 5th Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.”

As to where Ryan is seeking treatment, that wasn’t immediately known. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Ryan’s escapades have gotten him in trouble. In 2016, while attending the Summer Olympics in Rio, he and some fellow Olympians got in trouble after damaging a gas station’s bathroom (after making an outrageous claim about being robbed.)

More recently, he was suspended for one year for breaking anti-doping rules after undergoing an intravenous infusion in May 2018 (a procedure banned by USADA, as athletes cannot receive IVs unless they’re hospitalized or they have an approved exception.