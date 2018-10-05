Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Take Romantic Stroll & Joke About Their ‘Issues’ After Drama

On the same day an episode of ‘Jersey Shore’ aired that featured a fight between Ronnie Oritz-Magro and Jen Harley, the two put on a united front during a family stroll — and even joked about the issues in their relationship!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley‘s past drama is airing on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but in real time, things seem to be going just fine for the couple. They were even spotted taking a walk through Central Park together on Oct. 5, with Ronnie pushing their baby daughter, Ariana, in a stroller! In a photo from the outing, obtained by TMZ, Jen can be seen wearing a shirt that reads, “More issues than Vogue,” which is likely a nod to all the ongoing problem’s in the duo’s relationship.

Season two of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started filming in Las Vegas right after Ariana’s birth in April, and it didn’t take long for trouble to escalate between Jen and Ronnie. At the beginning of the season, cameras caught her lunging for him and trying to hit him in his hotel suite. Ronnie accused Jen of keeping Ariana from him, and decided to visit a lawyer to find out how to secure his rights in the baby’s life. By the end of the Vegas trip, it seemed like Ronnie was done with Jen for good, and he even moved out of the new house they were sharing. However, just days later, he admitted to Pauly D that they were in a better place and that he wasn’t “single Ronnie” anymore.

Shortly after that, Jen was arrested for allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car while the baby was inside the vehicle. On the Oct. 5 episode of Jersey Shore, Ronnie’s castmates learned of the incident, which happened in June, and expressed their severe concern over the relationship. Ronnie even FaceTimed the group and revealed that his arm was left in a SLING because of what happened!

Clearly, this scary incident still wasn’t enough for Ronnie to end things with Jen. He even defended her and their relationship on social media as the dramatic episodes of Jersey Shore aired! Plus, along with this NYC sighting, the two also took a family vacation together at the end of summer.