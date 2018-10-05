Watch
Hollywood Life

Offset Showers Cardi B With Early Birthday Love & Gifts Her With A Lavish Lamborghini

Cardi B & Offset
Splash News
Cardi B and her husband Offset are photographed shopping at Barney's tonight in New York City just hours after Cardi B turned herself in to police. The rapper allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at Angels strip club in queens New York, because she believed one of the woman had slept with her husband, Offset.Pictured: Cardi B,OffsetRef: SPL5029760 011018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Cardi B was spotted out in NYC after the VMA's with Husband, Offset. The couple partied at 1Oak after her big win at the VMA's. Afterwards, they fueled their hunger with a Burger and Large drink from McDonald's in Times Square at 4am Pictured: Offset,Cardi B Ref: SPL5017511 210818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

And it’s not even her birthday, yet! Offset surprised Cardi B with a very pricey Lamborghini just days before her birthday and you have hear how he pulled it off! — Watch!

Cardi B, 25, is one lucky girl! Her husband Offset, 26, surprised her with a grey Lamborghini on October 5 — just six days before her 26th birthday on October 11. But, it’s the way he did it that makes this story so epic. “So, I was going to go to LA, and mother f–kers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency’ and I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and sh-t. And, I’m just like ‘oh my God, what is going on?'”, Cardi explained and an Instagram video.

The “Ring” rapper then switched the camera to show her new “Lambtruck” with a giant red bow on it. “I’m so happy,” she gushed before joking, “Now I’m really gonna have to learn how to drive!” She continued: “I’m so happy and thankful.” Cardi then put her man on camera, telling him, “I love you!”  

Cardi captioned the video: “I’m happy and mad at the same time i been crying and praying for like 2 hours .I love you babe Thanks for the gift .Please don’t scare me again you know i suffer from anxiety”. In a second video Cardi explained how worried she was when she got a call that Offset had fainted. “I don’t wanna raise my baby by myself,” she was thinking while on a flight to Atlanta.
She later showed off the interior of the car, which featured brown leather seats. Cardi and Offset then shared a kiss and “I love yous” on camera. Then, in a third video she showed an open suitcase with multiple pairs of new sneakers, which Cardi said she bought for Offset while she was in Paris. “You wanna know what’s so funny, I bought this n–a in Paris like ‘oh I’m gonna surprise him with a little somethin’ somethin” and this n–a gonna come and surprise him with a Lambtruck. I’m not gonna show him this sh-t I’m gonna embarrass myself,” she said in the video.