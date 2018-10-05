Offset Showers Cardi B With Early Birthday Love & Gifts Her With A Lavish Lamborghini
And it’s not even her birthday, yet! Offset surprised Cardi B with a very pricey Lamborghini just days before her birthday and you have hear how he pulled it off! — Watch!
Cardi B, 25, is one lucky girl! Her husband Offset, 26, surprised her with a grey Lamborghini on October 5 — just six days before her 26th birthday on October 11. But, it’s the way he did it that makes this story so epic. “So, I was going to go to LA, and mother f–kers called me talking about, ‘it’s an emergency’ and I gotta go to Atlanta because Offset fainted and sh-t. And, I’m just like ‘oh my God, what is going on?'”, Cardi explained and an Instagram video.
The “Ring” rapper then switched the camera to show her new “Lambtruck” with a giant red bow on it. “I’m so happy,” she gushed before joking, “Now I’m really gonna have to learn how to drive!” She continued: “I’m so happy and thankful.” Cardi then put her man on camera, telling him, “I love you!”