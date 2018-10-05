Nicki Minaj Reignites Cardi B Fight: Sells Merch Inspired By Their Wild Feud

It’s your move now, Cardi B! — Nicki Minaj just reignited her feud with Cardi not even a month after their altercation at NYFW! Nicki just dropped a line of ‘stopped by bag’ merch inspired by her fight with Cardi and you’ve got to see this…

Nicki Minaj, 35, isn’t letting go of her beef with Cardi B, 25. Nicki just released a line of merchandise, featuring backpacks and jackets, inspired by her altercation with the “Ring” rapper at New York Fashion Week at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party, which occurred on September 7. Nicki shared multiple product images of the merch, which promotes the phrase “Nicki Stopped My Bag” written across the items on October 5 — nearly one month after their fight.

The items feature black and pink backpacks with the phrase splashed across their middle in capital letters. The bags also feature the letters “QSA”, which, according to Nicki means “Queen Security Administration”, dubbed after her “Queen” album. Additionally, the bags feature circular patches with a purse on them and a slash mark across the logo, saying “Department of Stopped Bags”. The “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch also comes in black and white t-shirts, as well as purple security-inspired button-up jackets with the same branding.

The expression comes from Cardi herself, who claimed Nicki had tried to “stop my bags” and interfere with her career. Following their fight, Cardi took to Instagram to explain her side of things with a long written note. “I’ve let a lot of sh-t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f–k the way I eat!” Cardi wrote in part.

As seen in videos from the party, Cardi could be heard yelling in Nicki’s direction, claiming the “Barbie Dreams” rapper had mentioned her daughter, Kulture. Cardi later claimed Nicki spoke negatively about her parenting skills.

Cardi was photographed being escorted out of the party with a quarter-sized lump above her left eyebrow. She exited the party, with no earrings and only one shoe on.

Nicki later addressed the incident on Queen Radio. “The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through,” Nicki said. “The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified.”

“I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a s–t and it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy,” the rapper defended herself in response to Cardi’s accusations. “I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child.”

“I am not a clown,” she proclaimed. “That’s clown s–t.”

Nicki later called out Cardi for her recent behavior, claiming someone needs to get her help. “You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny and this is not about attacking. This is about get this woman some f–king help. This woman is at the best stage in her career and she’s out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the f–k is going to give her a f–king intervention?”