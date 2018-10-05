9 New Celebrity Dads In Adorable Selfies With 1st Kids: Travis Scott, John Stamos & More

Be prepared — these photos are too cute for words! So many celebs became dads this year, and an important part of fatherhood is getting the perfect selfie with your little one, right?

New celebrity moms aren’t the only ones who take picture perfect selfies with their kids — these dads do, too! So many Hollywood hotties celebrated their very first Father’s Day this year and seem so excited to have a little one at home. And while some parents in the spotlight like to keep their kids private, others flood their social media accounts with sweet photos and videos. Lucky us! From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, photographing his newborn daughter sleeping on his chest to Aaron Paul, 39, dressing his baby girl up as a character from Breaking Bad for a panel, each and every one of these precious pics is a heart melter. You won’t want to miss the gallery above!

While we don’t like playing favorites, it’s safe to say that Spencer Pratt‘s selfie with his son is definitely the most epic! The Hills star, who welcomed his son with wife Heidi Pratt, 32, at the tail end of 2017, once posted a pic of himself, little Gunther and Taylor Swift. No, we aren’t kidding! Does it get any better than that? Hard to top. Although John Stamos, 55, did take a photo of his first born after he voted. The new dad wore an “I Voted” sticker on his denim jacket, and even though his son’s face was hidden, the baby boy was sporting an identical sticker on the hood of his sweater. Teaching little Billy early — we love that!

Other dads can’t help but get their wives in the picture every time they go for a selfie with their kid. From Florida George Line’s Tyler Hubbard, 31, to Glee’s Matthew Morrison, 39, they warmed our hearts with their family of three photos. Aw!

All we can say after clicking through these selfies is that we want more! Our favorite doting dads need to start flooding our Instagram feeds with tiny tots. But we can’t blame them for not taking enough pictures. That just means they’re living in the moment!