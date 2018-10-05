NeNe Leakes ‘Shocked & Disappointed’ After Kenya Moore Throws Shade: She’s ‘Cancelled’

Kenya Moore’s Instagram diss blindsided NeNe Leakes, but she knows why her former ‘RHOA’ co-star did it, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out, and see NeNe’s save IG callout on Oct. 5!

Kenya Moore’s Instagram Q&A on Oct. 4 got a little too truthful for NeNe Leakes, 50. She wasn’t too amused after her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, who’s leaving the show ahead of Season 11, wrote that she’d “delete Nene 😝🤦🏾🤷🏾.” And we’ve got the scoop on how NeNe really feels about the shade, beyond her clap back on Bossip on We! “Nene is shocked and disappointed that Kenya threw shade at her,” a friend of NeNe’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Nene genuinely felt things between them were fine, she thought they’d healed. Kenya certainly acted like things were all good the last time they spoke, Nene congratulated her on her pregnancy and was fully expecting an invite to her baby shower.” Kenya announced that she’s expecting her first child on April 8 during a RHOA reunion episode.

After the shock faded, it dawned on NeNe that she shouldn’t be that surprised! “But Nene quickly realized Kenya was being fake and she really is still holding a grudge and Kenya just didn’t have the backbone to admit it to Nene,” the RHOA star’s friend continues. As far as grudges go, NeNe admitted that although she has no beef with Kenya in an Instagram Live session on July 30, they once did! She told her Instagram fans, “Kenya and I hadn’t had an issue in, gosh, I don’t even know how long. A couple of years? I guess?” Our source continues, “As far as Nene is concerned, Kenya is cancelled all over again. Nene can do without petty, fake people in her life. She doesn’t want or need that kind of energy.”

NeNe sent the same message herself in an Instagram post on Oct. 5! “Public disrespect and private apologies don’t mix,” the text post read. Kenya has not publicly addressed her Q&A since it blew up. And NeNe’s post today followed up her original clap back during her Oct. 4 appearance on Bossip on We. NeNe didn’t give the former Miss USA a teary farewell, who’s been on the show from Seasons 5 to 10! “She’s not on the show. I don’t feel any way about it,” NeNe said. She was then asked if she missed Kenya, and her response was equally blunt. “I can’t say that I do. It’s not that I do or don’t. She’s not on the show, she’s not on the show. That’s just how it is.”

However, NeNe admitted she still expects an invite to Kenya’s baby shower. Read the Bravo star’s entire interview!