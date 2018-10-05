The Situation Arrives At Court: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Supports Him At Tax Evasion Sentencing –Pics

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino just arrived at federal court for his tax evasion sentencing, but he didn’t come alone. Snooki, JWoww, and more of the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast showed up to support him.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is facing jail time, but he won’t have to be alone when he receives his sentence. The Jersey Shore star, 36, just arrived at federal court in Newark, NJ to find out if he’ll be going to prison for tax evasion, and the entire cast came to support him. Photos from outside the courthouse show that Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese were all in attendance to show their friend some love.

As previously reported, Mike admitted to concealing his income in 2011, and he and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were charged in 2014 with several offenses related to taxes on their $9 million income. Mike pled guilty in January to one count of tax evasions, and his lawyers are seeking probation.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, are seeking 14 months of jail time, which is still far less than the 5 year maximum sentence. Marc pled guilty to one count of assisting in the preparation of a false return and awaits sentencing.

Mike was given court approval to travel to Florida and Nevada to film the Jersey Shore reunion after entering his plea. His sentencing was originally supposed to take place on April 25, but his lawyer was able to push it back while resubmitting documents as part of his plea deal. We’ll keep you posted on the verdict!