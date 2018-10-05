‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Finally Pregnant At 44 After Hard Infertility Battle

We’re so happy for you, Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid! The Bravo reality TV star is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Tommy Feight after undergoing IVF and surgery.

The battle was worth it. Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid, 44, is reportedly pregnant with her and husband Tommy Feight’s first child, according to a Us Weekly report on Oct. 4. The Persian socialite first broke the news to her mom, Vida, and then to the whole cast of her Bravo show as they filmed a reunion episode on Oct. 4, the outlet’s source further claimed. If the news is true — and hopefully it is — we’re beyond thrilled. MJ has fought hard for this child!

The Bravo star, who’s also a real estate agent, announced she underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) in July on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live in July. The process, which harvests eggs from a woman’s ovaries, was tough on MJ’s body. The TV star shared that she had undergone polyp surgery before transferring the embryo. During this type of surgery, a physician extracts polyps, or growths, from the ovary, which can increase fertility. In addition to the invasive procedure, MJ had to take medicine. “It’s just not an easy road. There’s just a lot of bumps [in the road] and a lot of unexpected things,” MJ told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in an August interview. “The side effects of the meds are really awful. They make you moody and they bloat you and migraines and all sorts of awful things. But it’s worth it in the end.”

And MJ hopes her first child won’t be her last. As you can tell, she’s ambitious with her family plans, and we fully believe in her! “Two for me would be great. Same age, though. I want them to be very close in age,” MJ continued to tell The Daily Dish. “Like, get pregnant, get over postpartum, have another baby right away.” That’s how badly MJ’s been waiting for motherhood! “I’m very, very ready to be a mom,” she continued. “I’m very much looking forward to being pregnant and all the morning sickness or whatever comes with it, all the good or the bad.”