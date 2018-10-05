How Did Mercedes Javid Get Pregnant At 44? Fertility Expert Breaks Down Pre-IVF Polyp Surgery

After a long struggle with fertility, this ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star is reportedly expecting! Mercedes’ baby news comes with the help of IVF — and a prior procedure. We’ve got exclusive details on why polyp surgery works!

Mercedes “MJ” Javid, 44, and her husband Tommy Feight reportedly have a baby on the way — and while baby news is always exciting, the fact that they struggled with infertility issues for so long makes this moment even more special! So how did the Shahs of Sunset couple get pregnant? MJ opened up about the steps she took on Jeff Lewis Live in July, announcing she’d undergone polyp surgery before a round of IVF to increase her chances of fertility. But what does the procedure entail? Dr. Zaher Merhi, Director of IVF Research and Development at New Hope Fertility Center in Manhattan, spoke to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY on this surgery.

“A polyp is a growth inside the cavity of the uterus, but if you think of the uterus as a room, it should be empty for the baby to grow. A polyp is a chandelier that doesn’t belong in the room,” he explained, adding that these growths are more common in women over thirty. And while they can be found in many organs of the body — and even be cancerous — 95% of the polyps detected in women through water ultrasounds are benign. All patients are screened, and if one is found, the patient is put to sleep for a half hour hysteroscopy procedure. “We insert a camera through the cervix to confirm what we saw, then introduce small scissors to cut it and take it out,” Dr. Merhi said. “Patients go home on the same day.”

We’re so glad MJ was able to take this important step before going through IVF — and that it seems to have worked! But she’s far from the only new mom who has had polyp surgery. In fact, it’s not uncommon. Dr. Merhi estimates that one out of twenty patients have a growth like this to be dissected.

In addition to polyps, screenings also check the uterus for scarring, which can stem from previous surgeries, C-sections and infections. The hope is that if these things are taken care of in advance — and the patient’s “room” is emptied for her baby — she can have better chances of conceiving!