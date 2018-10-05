Melania Trump ‘Embarrassed’ Over Donald’s Tissue-Gate: She’s Mortified Over Pictures

Melania Trump is not please about her husband, Donald Trump’s, latest gaffe and is reportedly humiliated over pictures of him boarding Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe.

Donald Trump embarrassed himself, for the millionth time, when he was spotted boarding Air Force One with toilet paper on his shoe, after leaving a rally in Minnesota on Oct. 4. While the internet had a field day at his expense, one person is reportedly horrified by this slip up…his wife! A source close to Melania Trump, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she was totally embarrassed by this foolish mistake. “Melania was embarrassed yet again by Donald, and this time because of a silly piece of paper stuck to his foot,” the source revealed. “She just put her hand over her face and shook her head when she saw the latest ridiculous pictures of her husband.”

While Melania attempts to recover from her husband’s mistake, she couldn’t help but wonder why no one told him about the toilet paper. (We can!) “She is furious with his staff for not catching this simple mistake. She feels a bit humiliated and mortified once again by Donald’s awkward appearance and she feels like if she had been with him, she would have been able to prevent this inane situation,” the source added. Well we’re certainly glad she wasn’t, as Twitter users have been sounding off all day with hilarious comments. “You can’t really blame Trump for the toilet paper thing. It’s toilet paper. Sometimes it just gets stuck on an ass,” wrote one user.

Melania nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction of her own while on tour in Africa, on Oct. 4, when a wind gust caused her to almost lose control of her dress as she was debarking her plane. She quickly held her dress down and managed to flash only a bit of skin while arriving in Malawi. Perhaps these two should just stay put and avoid planes for awhile.