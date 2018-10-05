Pauly D is out the door of the ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ mansion in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 5 episode and ready to leave Aubrey O’Day and the rest of the cast behind. Is he gone for good?

Pauly D, 38, has had enough. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the Jersey Shore star leaves the mansion. “Pauly, can you hang on until I get there?” Dr. Ish asks Pauly D over the phone. “I’m on the way. I don’t want you to do anything you’re going to regret.” Pauly D doesn’t want to listen to him. “You’re running from your problems, and this is not the time to run,” Dr. Ish continues.

Aubrey O’Day, 34, is still inside the mansion and not making a fuss over Pauly D leaving whatsoever. She admits that she’s normally “chasing after” Pauly D, and then things calm down between them. This time, that’s not the case. It seems they’re both just done with each other.

Pauly D is waiting for his Uber when Black Ink Crew’s Puma comes up to talk to him. He tries to convince Pauly D to stay. “I’m passed that point,” Pauly D says. “That girl’s nuts, man.” Puma thinks maybe that Pauly D could learn a few more things to help him with his next relationship by staying. Puma says that Aubrey’s going to be “all depressed” over Pauly D leaving, but the reality star doesn’t think that’s the case at all. “No, she’s fine,” Pauly D claps back. He seems set in his ways.

Will Pauly D reconsider leaving? We’ll just have to wait and see. But we already know that Pauly D and Aubrey do end up splitting for good. Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.