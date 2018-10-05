Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter, 2, Proves She’s The Ultimate Sass Queen: Refuses To Be In Family Video

Her mom may be a model, but Luna doesn’t want to be in front of the camera! In fact, she wanted absolutely nothing to do with Chrissy’s Insta content last night. See her sass for yourself!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is a social media queen! When she isn’t trolling mom shamers on Twitter or singing her “Headband of the Day” song on Instagram, she’s melting her follower’s hearts with sweet shots of her kids. Luna, 2, and Miles Legend, 4 months, couldn’t be cuter and have tons of personality. Chrissy and John Legend‘s daughter proved that when she did everything in her power not to be included in her mom’s latest video. “Hey guys, welcome to our YouTube channel,” Chrissy said on Instagram. But when she added, “This is Luna, this is Miles and that’s Yai,” Luna yelled out, “Don’t say me!” And when her grandma mentioned her name again, the little one only repeated her disses louder.

The sass didn’t stop, even when Chrissy simply started referring to her as “the girl.” When she dared mention Luna’s teeny pink boots and blue princess dress, the little one took offense to this as well. “Don’t say that!” she cried out. “Don’t say my blue dress.” And as she moped in her mom’s lap on camera, Miles sat as calmly as could be in Chrissy’s arms, staring straight ahead with the most content look on his face. LOL! As for Chrissy and her mom, they were having a hard time keeping a straight face — and we don’t blame them! “This is going well,” the mother of two captioned the hilarious video.

Fans loved the two-year-old’s sassy antics, flooding the post with comments. “Luna wants to be excluded from the whole narrative,” one user wrote. Another added, “Now this is a YouTube channel I might actually watch. How can I subscribe?”

Little Luna knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to say so — or say no! Here’s to hoping Chrissy doesn’t let this stop her from posting more videos in the future. We love following along with her adorable fam!