‘Last Man Standing’ Cast Reveals There Will Be ‘Surprises’ In Season 7 — Cameos & More

‘Last Man Standing’ is back and the new season is going to be all sorts of fun. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about cameos ahead, as well as the show getting a second chance. Spoilers ahead!

Last Man Standing returned on Sept. 28, this time on FOX. The Tim Allen comedy was cancelled in 2017 by ABC after six seasons. FOX decided to pick up the show, and now the Baxter family and the rest of the LMS crew are back! HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with cast members at the show’s PaleyFest LA event about possible cameos, changes to the show this time around, and more!

The show will feature a “few surprises,” Jordan Masterson, who plays Ryan, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “In one episode, Hector [Elizondo] falls in love with a woman, and that’s a really great cameo.” Hector, who plays Ed, also teased, “There are wonderful plans afooting. We don’t even know, we just hear murmurings. People coming in that you haven’t seen before. There will be ripples on relationships.” Sounds like it’s going to be a fun season!

Amanda Fuller, who plays Kristin Baxter, also revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was “shocked” the show got picked up so quickly after being cancelled. Even though it had been over a year since the cancellation, it was like “no time” had passed when they reunited. “I was shocked, absolutely shocked,” Amanda said. “There was a time after we got cancelled, it seemed somebody else was going to pick us up and a few months went by and none of that panned out. Then we had to kind of mourn it, it was kind of ripped away from us out of the blue. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. We’re a family, and that part was really hard. Now it’s come back out of the blue, and it’s like no time has passed. It’s very surreal.” Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on FOX.