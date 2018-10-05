Kylie Jenner Goes ‘Bare Faced’ & Flaunts Freckles In New Pic With Male CoverGirl James Charles

Kylie Jenner looks fab with makeup but she looked amazing showing off a more natural look in a new pic with beauty vlogger James Charles.

Kylie Jenner, is that you? The 21-year-old (nearly but not quite) billionaire showed off her natural beauty in a new photo posted by vlogger James Charles. On Oct. 5, the 19-year-old, first male CoverGirl shared the picture of them posing, flaunting their freckles, on his social media pages. On Instagram he captioned the photo, “Bare faced sisters. Video coming soon.” He also shared an Instagram clip of him and Kylie posing for a selfie. We’re intrigued. And so are his fans! One person commented on his Instagram pic, “Ur freckles give me life.” Another fan wrote, “You guys are so pretty omg.” Over on Twitter the response was equally positive. One follower tweeted, “MOST ICONIC COLLAB EVER AHHH.”

So what’s going on? Is James going to collaborate with Kylie Cosmetics? Is Kylie going to appear in one of his vlogs? We have so many questions. We’ve done some digging and Twitter has helped to answer at least some of our questions. This collaboration has been in the works for three months now. On July 6, James reached out to Kylie who tweeted about putting together a Q&A video with her bestie Jordyn Woods. He wrote, “Queen of YouTube.” Kylie responded, “Can we do a video together sister?” He tweeted in reply, “Yes, sister, it would be an honor.” Three months later they’re teasing us with snippets of the soon-to-be released video.

This is not the first time that James has met up with a Kar-Jenner beauty mogul, though. He was at Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty launch in June 2017. But, six months later, he called Kylie’s big sis out for not inviting guys to an open casting call for a KKW photo shoot. James tweeted on Dec. 12, “Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I’m sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you! This is disappointing.”

James later denied that he was slamming Kim in a since deleted follow-up tweet, according to PEOPLE, saying that she is a “legend” who has “been SOOO nice and supportive.” Clearly there must be no hard feelings because Kylie and James look like two peas in a pod nearly a year later!