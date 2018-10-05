Kim Kardashian Slams Kourtney & Khloe In Harsh ‘KUWTK’ Clip: ‘You Look Like ‘F**king Clowns’

It doesn’t matter if you’re her sister, if Kim Kardashian doesn’t like the way you’re dressed, she will let you know it! Watch her rip apart her sisters over their Japan attire in the his brand new ‘KUWTK’ clip!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is giving her sisters Kourtney, 39, and Khloe, 34, lessons on how to be cool, and “stay relevant” in fashion on this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! When the sisters travel to Japan Kim keeps it “real” with Kourt and Khloe about their sense of style while they sit down for a pow wow that turns ugly. “So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f–king clowns,” Kim says to Kourtney and Khloe. “I’m not f–king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f–king Japanese geisha. Unless we’re at a geisha house.”

But, Kourtney disagrees. “I thought my hair looked good last night and I thought my outfit was fun for Japan,” Kourtney defends herself. “Your outfit would’ve been great if you didn’t have f–king blue eye shadow,” Kim fires back. But, the oldest of the K-sisters won’t go down without a fight.

“You think I look liked like a clown? Well, you look you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town,” Kourtney says in the confessional. Meanwhile, Khloe remains quiet the entire time, just laughing. Oh, and did we mention that Kim is filing her nails while launching insults at her sisters.

Although Kourtney and Khloe could hardly contain their laughter, Kim is not messing around. “So I’m just saying, you have to like, tell the glam people,” Kim insists. “Especially we’re in Japan. Everyone just thinks, ‘Oh my God we’re in Japan, everyone go full Japan.’ And probably the people that live here make fun of people like that.”

Kim then adds that Kourtney needs a fashion overhaul, especially if she wants to remain “young and relevant” in fashion. But, if her sisters don’t get it together, she’ll just have to continue cropping them out of photos, as she says.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT on E!