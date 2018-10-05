Khloe Kardashian Vs Kim Kardashian — Who’s Sexier In Head To Toe Hot Pink?

Hot pink seems to be the color of fall, with tons of celebs rocking the bright hue. Kim and Khloe both wore the shade in the last week. Who wore it better?

We are loving all these neon colors! From yellow to green to pink, Kim Kardashian, 37, has been dressing like a highlighter for months and we’re obsessed. While out and about in New York City on September 29, she rocked a head-to-toe pink look — a zipped windbreaker jacket and tight pants — while walking around with her kids. (Daughter North was wearing florescent yellow to match her Mommy.) She paired the look with white sneakers and a super tight and high ponytail, by Chris Appleton.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, posted her latest hot pink look on Instagram on October 4. She’s wearing House of CB’s electric pink ‘Sorelle’ Blazer, which retails for $150. She paired the look with pink bike shorts! Watch a video of her modeling the outfit below! Khloe has been rocking a lot of pink lately, just like Kim. She wore a strappy crop top and mini skirt combo on September 21. On Sept. 18, she wore a pink sports bra and workout pants, showing off her flat stomach after baby. Khloe also wore a hot pink bathing suit while on vacation on Sept. 7.

The Kardashians aren’t the only stars who rocked hot pink in September. Rihanna for a bright Calvin Klein number while promoting her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty. Actress Thandie Newton wore a bright pink Brandon Maxwell at the Emmy Awards. Tracee Ellis Ross also wore pink at the Emmys.