Khloe Kardashian Nervous About Moving Back To Cleveland After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

Will she or won’t she? Khloe Kardashian is committed to keeping her family together, but as she prepares to move to Cleveland, she faces some doubts, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has forgiven, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten. Following her man Tristan Thompson’s highly publicized infidelity scandal, the reality star is treading with caution when planning their future together. “Khloe is having major second thoughts about Tristan as she gets closer to moving back to Cleveland. She loves him but still struggles with trust and betrayal, all while trying really hard to forgive and love the father of her children,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sometimes she does feel broken after what Tristan put her through and yet, he still makes mistakes that don’t always feel good for Khloe. Being in a relationship with an NBA’er takes work, and Khloe is doing her best,” they added.

It’s a big step for Koko to trade in her Calabasas home for Cleveland digs, especially since it means leaving her sisters, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars, behind. But – the reality star is also trying to do what’s best for her children. “She has major doubt as to what she is going to do next. She wants to keep her young family together, but without an engagement ring, or more formal commitment from Tristan, she wonders if leaving her sisters and family in Calabasas is her best option. Nothing is easy, and she is scared of the unknown. Moving back to Cleveland for the NBA season, while Tristan goes back on the road, is full of unknowns, and makes Khloe’s heart fearful, so, she really doesn’t know what to do.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Khloe for comment.