Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Nervous About Moving Back To Cleveland After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian
SplashNews
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go on a movie date, to see "White Boy Rick", on a sunny Sunday afternoon. The happy couple dress for comfort, wearing mostly black gym clothes, and Nike shoes. Khloe adds a pop of color with a bright pink purse. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mexico, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 52 Photos.
Music Writer

Will she or won’t she? Khloe Kardashian is committed to keeping her family together, but as she prepares to move to Cleveland, she faces some doubts, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has forgiven, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten. Following her man Tristan Thompson’s highly publicized infidelity scandal, the reality star is treading with caution when planning their future together. “Khloe is having major second thoughts about Tristan as she gets closer to moving back to Cleveland. She loves him but still struggles with trust and betrayal, all while trying really hard to forgive and love the father of her children,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sometimes she does feel broken after what Tristan put her through and yet, he still makes mistakes that don’t always feel good for Khloe. Being in a relationship with an NBA’er takes work, and Khloe is doing her best,” they added.

It’s a big step for Koko to trade in her Calabasas home for Cleveland digs, especially since it means leaving her sisters, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars, behind. But – the reality star is also trying to do what’s best for her children. “She has major doubt as to what she is going to do next. She wants to keep her young family together, but without an engagement ring, or more formal commitment from Tristan, she wonders if leaving her sisters and family in Calabasas is her best option. Nothing is easy, and she is scared of the unknown. Moving back to Cleveland for the NBA season, while Tristan goes back on the road, is full of unknowns, and makes Khloe’s heart fearful, so, she really doesn’t know what to do.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Khloe for comment.
It’s been 6 months since Tristan’s infidelity was caught on camera, for the world to see. Back in April, a scandalous video surfaced on the internet, which showed Tristan kissing a woman, later identified as 29-year-old model, Lani Blair. The pair were spotted at PHD Lounge in New York City on April 7, and reportedly spent “four hours” together there before leaving and heading to Soho House. Their night out on the town also reportedly ended together at his hotel, despite the fact that Khloe was pregnant at the time, and just days away from giving birth.