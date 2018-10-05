Khloe Kardashian Nervous About Moving Back To Cleveland After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal
Will she or won’t she? Khloe Kardashian is committed to keeping her family together, but as she prepares to move to Cleveland, she faces some doubts, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned.
Khloe Kardashian, 34, has forgiven, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten. Following her man Tristan Thompson’s highly publicized infidelity scandal, the reality star is treading with caution when planning their future together. “Khloe is having major second thoughts about Tristan as she gets closer to moving back to Cleveland. She loves him but still struggles with trust and betrayal, all while trying really hard to forgive and love the father of her children,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sometimes she does feel broken after what Tristan put her through and yet, he still makes mistakes that don’t always feel good for Khloe. Being in a relationship with an NBA’er takes work, and Khloe is doing her best,” they added.