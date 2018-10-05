Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: The Sexy Real Reason Behind Their Rush To The Altar

It was just over two months between a proposal and marriage for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. We’ve got the sizzling reason why they rushed to become husband and wife.

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, wasted no time going from their July 7 engagement to being husband and wife. That’s because the deeply religious couple decided to abstain from sex until they were married and they just couldn’t wait any longer. “The real reason Justin and Hailey were in a rush to get married is because they had recently taken a vow of celibacy to honor their spiritual beliefs and they were anxious for intimacy. Justin was convinced Hailey was the one when she agreed to abstain from sex until after marriage,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They were both running out of patience and really wanted to be together, so they just went for it. They both felt the whole thing was incredibly romantic and they could not wait any longer,” our insider adds. The couple headed to a courthouse in New York on Sept. 13 to apply for a marriage license and decided to tie the knot on the spot. With as crazy in love as these two are, abstaining from sex had to have been really difficult. Maybe that was why Justin and Hailey went through some periods of serious public emotions, with open crying breakdowns for both of them occurring during their two month engagement.

So far the lovebirds haven’t confirmed their marriage, preferring to keep the news between themselves. They’re reportedly planning a religious ceremony where they will have a proper wedding in front of family and friends. Hailey has already confirmed that her older sister Alaia, 24, will be her bridesmaid, also telling The Cut that she’d love to have Justin’s 10-year-old half-sister Jazymn as her flower girl. Speculation has been rife that the wedding will take place in Justin’s native Ontario, Canada where he just bought a $5 million home on 100 acres. That would be the perfect place to make sure the paparazzi wouldn’t be able to crash the event.