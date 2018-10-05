Jennifer Lopez, Claire Foy, Lady Gaga & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From head to toe sequins to sleek and chic pencil skirts, from Lady Gaga to Meghan Markle, this week saw some fabulous fashion. Check out the photos below!

At the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have final performance celebration in Las Vegas on Sept. 29, the woman of the hour, Jennifer Lopez, 49, stunned in head to toe sequins — a rose gold outfit by Tom Ford. She looked flawless! Tons of celebs were at JLo’s final show. Vanessa Hudgens was also there, posing in a slinky green dress with a thigh-high slit and silver platform pumps. Lady Gaga looked feminine and ladylike in a blue and black Marc Jacobs dress at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Oct. 4. Have you seen A Star Is Born? It’s literally the best film of the year!

At the First Man film premiere in Washington DC on October 4, Claire Foy looked lovely in bright yellow Oscar de la Renta dress from the Spring 2019 collection. She posed with her co-stars Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling, who looked dapper as well. In fact, Ryan matched her, wearing a yellow shirt and a green suit! Elisabeth Moss was stunning in silver Dior at the Her Smell film premiere at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 29. Elizabeth Hurley wore a gorgeous pink Michael Kors dress on the top of the Empire State Building, as the face of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month!

Emilia Clarke showed off her new, super short haircut while wearing a black Balmain suit at the My Dinner with Herve film premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 4. See more pics of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!