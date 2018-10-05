Jack & Jack Talk New Bittersweet Single ‘No One Compares To You’ & Traveling The World With Jonas Blue

Jack & Jack commanded the summer with ‘Rise,’ & now the duo is back with their smash single ‘No One Compares To You.’ See what the guys have to say about the new track!

Longtime pals Jack Gilinsky, 22, and Jack Johnson, 22, who comprise the pop duo Jack & Jack, dropped their new single “No One Compares To You” on Oct. 5, and it’s a breakup anthem that we can all relate to! The catchy track will tug at your heartstrings, while also injecting an infectious energy into your day. The twosome told HL all about the bittersweet track in an EXCLUSIVE interview! “It’s a very upbeat track. It’s the kind of song that will make you want to dance,” they said of the song. “But, it’s also almost a sad song in a sense. It’s really about trying to fill a void from a past lover,” they added.

“No One Compares To You” follows on the heels of Jack & Jack’s hit collaboration “Rise” with multiplatinum-artist and producer Jonas Blue. The collab completely commanded the internet, and surpassed over half a billion streams! The two guys told HollywoodLife all about the experience of working with the hit-maker. “There was 80,000 people when we performed with him at Wembley Stadium. It was just amazing to know you have a song that so many people know, and love in another country,” they said about their international performances with the hit-maker. “Jonas did us a favor. He could have put anyone on that song.”

Now they guys are back, and to announce the song – Jack & Jack received the ultimate surprise, when their label hooked it up with a billboard in the middle of Times Square. No big deal! “We didn’t believe it,” they said of the epic NYC promo signage. The sky is the limit from here for these two!

So where do Jack & Jack find their seemingly endless inspiration? The duo revealed what artists are on their own playlists these days! Kentucky native and rising artist Jack Harlow tops the list for the guys, who are big fans of the rapper. The likes of 6lack, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Saba, also make the cut. But – fans of Jack & Jack want to know when they will be able to see even more new music from their favorite artist! Don’t worry – the guys promise that their debut full-length album is coming, and say that fans should keep their eyes peeled for a tour announcement at the top of the year!

Listen to the brand new single from Jack & Jack above! With the pop duo shining bright on their latest hit, we already can’t wait to hear their next release!