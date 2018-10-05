Gisele Gushes She Fell For Tom ‘Right Away’ After Admitting His Ex’s Pregnancy Gutted Her

It was love at first sight for Gisele Bundchen with Tom Brady! She revealed in an all-new interview the moment that she fell for the NFL star after confessing that his ex’s pregnancy turned her world ‘upside down.’

Gisele Bundchen, 38, is revealing new and adorable details about her relationship, including when she fell in love with her husband of nearly 10 years, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 41. Gisele told Jimmy Fallon, 44, on the Oct. 4 edition of The Tonight Show that she met Tom on her third blind date in 2006. It didn’t take long for Gisele to fall for Tom. “When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just so sweet,” she said. Are you swooning or what?

However, the couple hit a serious roadblock just two months into their relationship. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend [Bridget Moynahan] was pregnant,” she wrote in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

Gisele and Tom’s love prevailed, and they tied the knot in Feb. 2009. They have two children together — Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5. Tom’s son with Bridget, Jack, now 11, was born in 2007. “I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship,” Gisele also wrote in her book.

The couple has never been shy about their love for each other. “You never cease to amaze me,” Tom wrote in a Facebook post after her final runway show in 2015. “Nobody loves life more than you and your beauty runs much deeper than what the eye can see. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you.”