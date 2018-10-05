Gisele Bundchen On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ — Radiant With Old Hollywood Waves & Smokey Eye

Gisele has been busy promoting her book ‘Lessons’ and she looked like the gorgeous supermodel that she is on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ on Oct. 4. Get the details on her beauty below.

WOW. Sometimes we forget how stunning Gisele Bundchen can be! She looks so radiant and amazing with no makeup, and her natural, beachy hair, but she looked extra glam and gorgeous while rocking a smokey eye and sultry waves on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 4. She wore a black ribbed dress that covered her up, but fit her like a glove. She paired the dress with sky high Stuart Weitzman heels.

Her stunning smokey eye was done by makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who used Marc Jacobs Beauty. Hairstylist and Gisele’s longtime friend Harry Josh did her old Hollywood waves, first using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Dryer and then the Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron to get those dreamy waves. The genius about his marcel iron is that the marcel is actually detachable, so you can use the iron as a wand as well! Plus, his products are a mint green color, and totally gorgeous!

Gisele has been extremely open in this book and subsequent interviews, talking about getting a breast enlargement, as well as the struggle of finding out her now-husband Tom Brady‘s ex girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant two months into their relationship. Gisele is truly beautiful inside and out!