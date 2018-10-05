Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Rocking Crop Tops, Dresses & More Sexy Looks In Fall Colors

Fall is here, but the temperature outside is still screaming summer. Transition into the season by rocking autumnal colors like gold and burgundy on skin-baring ensembles!

Fall is finally here which would be more exciting if it wasn’t still so hot outside. Thankfully, there are ways to beat the heat while still getting into the spirit of the season. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Sarah Hyland have been spotted wearing skin-baring looks like crop tops and mini dresses in dark, warm colors that you’ll find in a typical autumn wardrobe.

Just last month, Ratajowski flawlessly transitioned into fall by rocking a gold wrap mini skirt with a matching silk crop top by Roberto Cavalli. She wore the stunning look just one day after the autumn equinox to celebrate the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia during Milan Fashion Week. In any other color, this look would work perfectly for a mid-summer event, but the yellow hue screams “If it weren’t still 80 degrees outside, I’d be wrapped up in a sweater and drinking a Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

Hyland pulled a similar style stunt just a week later when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a sleeveless mustard dress. The Modern Family star’s shift dress is a great fall piece since it can be worn by itself on warmer days, but would look really cute under a denim jacket when the temperatures start to drop and an autumn breeze picks up.

Earlier this year, Hadid made a case for orange when she stepped out in a bubble sleeve tangerine crop top with light wash jeans and orange heels. Even though it was July at the time, the combination of the short shirt with her pants is one you could easily rock for the next month.