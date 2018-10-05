Donald Trump was caught walking up the steps of Air Force One with a piece of toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Naturally, Twitter had a field day with the hilarious video. Check out all the best memes here!

If you’re a fan of schadenfreude at the expense of Donald Trump then gather ’round. Unfortunately he is still the president, but as we all know the POTUS gets to ride around in Air Force One. So after leaving a rally in Minnesota on Oct. 4, Trump boarded the iconic plane to head back to whatever hole he crawled out of. The moment where he boarded the aircraft was filmed, and the Internet quickly picked up on the piece of toilet paper that clung to Trump’s shoe as he climbed the steps.

There are a few things that we as a society can agree on as being embarrassing. Being caught walking around with toilet paper stuck to your shoe is definitely one of them, so obviously Twitter was delighted with this footage. After Trump tweeted about the rally, Twitter user Sean Alexis replied with the video, adding, “Like a moth to a flame toilet paper will always stick to its intended purpose.”

User Lauren Werner took the joke a step further by gifting the Twitterverse with “Trump’s toilet paper walk, with music.” Yes, this person took the clip and added two different songs to add to the hilarity. The tweeter also had each video end with Trump saying, “F**king shit.”

Curb Your Toilet Paper. pic.twitter.com/bBSb06j7mF — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) October 5, 2018

But the mocking didn’t stop there. Twitter user @Alt_FedEmployee wrote, “You can’t really blame Trump for the toilet paper thing. It’s toilet paper. Sometimes it just gets stuck on an ass.” Ricky Davila took a similar approach, tweeting directly to Trump, “You’re a piece of sh*t, so it only makes sense that you would have a strand of toilet paper stuck on your shoe. Flush yourself, please.”

Hi Predator @realDonaldTrump, You’re a piece of sh*t, so it only makes sense that you would have a strand of toilet paper stuck on your shoe. Flush yourself, please.https://t.co/VAZCs2n5mz — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 5, 2018

But then there were the people who pointed out an incredible truth about this incident. No one seemed to let him know. Look, this is an occurrence that happens to the best of us, but at least we can hope someone will pull us aside and tell us about it. Mary Mo wrote, “Even your staff don’t care if you have toilet paper to your shoe.”