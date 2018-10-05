See Pic
Hollywood Life

DJ Khaled Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Butt Crack Outside Luxury Mansion In Miami

DJ Khaled
Backgrid
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - DJ Khaled was pictured showing off some of his private parts as he put his bare buttocks on display while riding a jet ski in Miami. He is also seen shirtless and looking like a "Don" as he spent the sunny hot afternoon in the backyard of his new Miami Beach waterfront mansion, which he reportedly just purchased for almost $22 million U.S. dollars.Pictured: DJ KhaledBACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, Ca - Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick enjoy a night out at the Anastasia Beverly Hills Launch Party at Delilah. The co-stars keep it chic in all black as they head home after the fun night.Pictured: Kyle Richards, Faye RichardsBACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: CLICKSNAP / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Blac Chyna suffers a wardrobe malfunction by showing her nipple as she attended a friends birthday party in West Hollywood. Chyna arrived in her custom white Rolls Royce with new bright red wheels.Pictured: Blac ChynaBACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 92 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

DJ Khaled may win all the time, but he lost at fashion with a wardrobe malfunction outside his Miami mansion. We’ve got the pics of him with his shorts falling off and his  butt crack visible.

Major key alert….DJ Khaled just suffered the most unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. He definitely wasn’t blessed up while talking on the phone outside his Miami mansion on Oct. 5 and his shorts and underwear started falling down. As a result his butt crack was totally on display and it was not a pretty sight. If fact, it’s something you probably can’t ever un-see. He didn’t seem to care as paparazzi snapped away with his crack hanging out as he walked around the grounds of  his 13,000 square foot Miami Beach mansion.

His butt crack was still visible when he later hopped on a jet ski to make a getaway from his waterfront palace. He had to have known that it was on display as his elastic waisted gold and red shorts were at mid-thigh, and his black underwear was practically at the base of his booty. Khaled didn’t seem to care though.

Sadly it doesn’t look like Khaled has stayed on the Weight Watchers program that he signed on for as a celebrity ambassador on Jan. 1. His large belly hung far over he waistline of his shorts and ripples of skin could be seen on his back and under his arms. He admitted in a 2014 interview with Larry King that he got so heavy by “Just eating a lot, you know what I’m sayin’?”

DJ Khaled

Just two months into the program Khaled was boasting about how easy it was to lose the weight. By Feb. of 2018 he told Page Six that he had already lost 26 pounds. :”Man. Weight Watchers is going good. It’s a real lifestyle because all you have to do is not go over your point [total]. And there are so many zero points [foods] in case you get hungry.” The announcement actually caused the company’s stock to rise by eight percent. Sadly it looks like he hasn’t been sticking to the program because if anything, he’s at his heaviest weight ever.