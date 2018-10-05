DJ Khaled Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Butt Crack Outside Luxury Mansion In Miami

DJ Khaled may win all the time, but he lost at fashion with a wardrobe malfunction outside his Miami mansion. We’ve got the pics of him with his shorts falling off and his butt crack visible.

Major key alert….DJ Khaled just suffered the most unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. He definitely wasn’t blessed up while talking on the phone outside his Miami mansion on Oct. 5 and his shorts and underwear started falling down. As a result his butt crack was totally on display and it was not a pretty sight. If fact, it’s something you probably can’t ever un-see. He didn’t seem to care as paparazzi snapped away with his crack hanging out as he walked around the grounds of his 13,000 square foot Miami Beach mansion.

His butt crack was still visible when he later hopped on a jet ski to make a getaway from his waterfront palace. He had to have known that it was on display as his elastic waisted gold and red shorts were at mid-thigh, and his black underwear was practically at the base of his booty. Khaled didn’t seem to care though.

Sadly it doesn’t look like Khaled has stayed on the Weight Watchers program that he signed on for as a celebrity ambassador on Jan. 1. His large belly hung far over he waistline of his shorts and ripples of skin could be seen on his back and under his arms. He admitted in a 2014 interview with Larry King that he got so heavy by “Just eating a lot, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Just two months into the program Khaled was boasting about how easy it was to lose the weight. By Feb. of 2018 he told Page Six that he had already lost 26 pounds. :”Man. Weight Watchers is going good. It’s a real lifestyle because all you have to do is not go over your point [total]. And there are so many zero points [foods] in case you get hungry.” The announcement actually caused the company’s stock to rise by eight percent. Sadly it looks like he hasn’t been sticking to the program because if anything, he’s at his heaviest weight ever.