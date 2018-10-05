‘Harry Potter’ Enemies Tom Felton & Daniel Radcliffe Reunite, Sending Fans Into A Total Frenzy

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, aka Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, had a reunion on Oct. 4 and fans of the beloved film franchise can’t deal! See the epic photo and the great reactions it elicited!

They may have played enemies in the Harry Potter films, but they’re friends in real life! Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited in New York City on Oct. 4 after Felton, 31, went to see Radcliffe, 29, perform in the Broadway show, The Lifespan of A Fact. The pair appeared to meet up backstage after the show, and posed for a photo together.

“Go see it. He’s fantastic as per @lifespanofafact,” Felton captioned the black-and-white image on Instagram. In the pic, Felton can be seen with his arm wrapped around his former co-star’s shoulder while pointing over at him. Radcliffe stars alongside Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones in the Broadway play which only runs for 16 weeks.

As you’re probably aware, Radcliffe and Felton are best known for playing Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, respectively, in the movie franchise. While the two students were enemies, their sons – Albus Severus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy – become best friends in 2016’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Felton recently made it out to see the show in London, and called it “bloody brilliant” on Instagram.

Fans naturally flipped over the two actors coming together again. “Awwww Tom and Daniel I’m emotional,” @spideyradcliffe tweeted alongside the photo. Twitter user @tomfeltn was also excited, writing, “tom and daniel back together. guess what? my life is complete now.”

Tom and Daniel really ended us tonight pic.twitter.com/rk5AZ43B4a — 🌙 (@selenasnct) October 5, 2018

The How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying alum isn’t the only HP co-star Felton has run into lately. He hilariously posed for a picture with Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, in August. Felton held up a Slytherin backpack while Lewis, 29, glared into the distance. “See how close he was to converting….” Felton captioned the post, adding, “#gryffindork.” We’ll be waiting with bated breath to find out who will be part of the next reunion!