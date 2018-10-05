‘Bachelor’ Contestant Dead: Former Reality Star Cristy Caserta, 38, Dead After Alleged Seizure

Tragedy has struck the ‘Bachelor’ nation. Cristy Caserta, who competed on Season 15 of the long-running reality competition, died unexpectedly after suffering an apparent seizure. She was only 38.

Bachelor nation suffered another loss, as Cristy Caserta, 38, passed away suddenly on Oct. 4 while suffering an apparent seizure as she attended a training class in Sunrise, Florida, according to TMZ. The former Bachelor contestant fell forward at the desk where she was sitting. Her panicked and alarmed classmates immediately called 911. Cristy reportedly went into cardiac arrest, and the first responders who arrived on the scene administered CPR. Cristy was rushed to the nearby Westside Regional Medical Center, where they continued efforts to save her life. Sadly, it was all in vain. She was shortly pronounced dead.

What happened? Cops, according to TMZ, do not suspect foul play and no drugs were found on Cristy’s person. It appears as if she died as a result of the sudden seizure. An autopsy was scheduled for Oct. 5 in order to determine an official cause of death. Hopefully, this will shed light on this mysterious and heartbreaking tragedy.

The world was first introduced to Cristy on Season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011. She was one of the 30 women competing for the heart of Brad Womack, who was given his “second shot at love.” Sadly, there wasn’t any immediate chemistry between Cristy and Brad, as she was sent home during the first week.

That wasn’t the end of her story. Cristy, a lawyer who was granted leave to appear on the show, continued her studies and career after her brush with fame. In January, according to E! News, she began working as a corporate lawyer for a healthcare staffing agency in Sunrise. “When I first started practicing, I was at a larger firm, and then about two years in, I started the firm with the guys that let me take off to go on the show,” Cristy told The Ringer in 2017.

“So we were a smaller firm, which made it a lot easier. I had been with them since I was a law clerk, so I had a personal relationship with them as well, and they said as long as I was serious going into it and it wasn’t something I was just doing for fun or to BS, and that I actually wanted to go on to meet somebody, that they would be willing to give me the time off.”

Our thoughts go out to Cristy’s family, friends and loved ones during this time of loss.