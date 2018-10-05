Troye Sivan & Charli XCX Link Up For The Ultimate Party Anthem With ‘1999’

Get ready to dance! Pop superstars Charli XCX & Troye Sivan just dropped a song together, and it’s a bop.

Name a more badass duo, we’ll wait. Charli XCX and Troye Sivan dropped a song together on Oct. 5 and it’s the stuff of pop music dreams. The duo’s song, “1999,” is a catchy anthem that will really conjure up ’90s vibes for listeners! The nostalgic track shows both artists looking back on better times! They may want to “go back,” but judging from the track – they’re still having a blast in 2018!

On the new single, Troye & Charli serve up major nostalgia from their youth, wishing they could go back in time and live their memories. Troye has been breaking out his bad boy image as of lately, and “1999” shows it come out in full force! In the cover art for the track, the singer rocks slicked back hair, black shades, and an oversized leather jacket. Bad to the bone! Charlie does the same, but that’s nothing new for the always edgy singer.

Before releasing the collab, both Troye & Charli took to Twitter to share the SWEETEST messages about each other. “JUST WANNA TAKE A SEC 2 SAY HOW HAPPY I AM TO BE DOING A SONG WITH @ TROYESIVAN. TROYE IS HONESTLY 1 OF MY FAV ARTISTS & I THINK WHAT HE’S DOING FOR POP MUSIC IS INCREDIBLE & SPECIAL & EXCITING.JUST WANNA TAKE A SEC 2 SAY HOW HAPPY I AM TO BE DOING A SONG WITH @ TROYESIVAN. TROYE IS HONESTLY 1 OF MY FAV ARTISTS & I THINK WHAT HE’S DOING FOR POP MUSIC IS INCREDIBLE & SPECIAL & EXCITING,” Charli wrote on her page.

Of course, Troye replied to Charli’s message with lots of love! “LITERALLY I COULD COPY AND PASTE THIS MESSAGE ABOUT CHARLI. CHARLI IS A TASTE MAKER AND WORLD CHANGER AND VISIONARY AND I LOVE HER AND AM HONOURED TO HAVE HER AS A TIME TRAVEL PARTNER,” he Tweeted.