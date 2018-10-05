Cardi B & Offset ‘No Longer’ Have Plans To Introduce Kulture After Leaked Photos

Uh oh! Actions have consequences, and it sounds like leaking photos of Cardi and Offset’s baby was a BAD idea. The rappers allegedly won’t be doing a big reveal after all, we’re hearing exclusively.

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, have had fans on the edge of their seats ever since welcoming their baby girl to the world in July. After sharing photos of Kulture‘s feet, hands and lips — even posting videos featuring her crying and babbling — their daughter was finally revealed. But it wasn’t in the way they wanted! Since the paparazzi leaked pictures of the little one on a Miami balcony, Cardi and Offset may not even be releasing their own pictures of her at all. “They were planning on introducing Kulture to the world soon, but they no longer have any desire to do so and just want to protect their baby girl any way they can,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi knows there are so many crazy people out there who wish horrible things on Kulture.”

We completely understand where this new mom is coming from! She should be able to show her baby girl off on her own terms, instead of having that choice stolen from her. Take it from Cardi, herself! “People are truly disgusting and have no integrity!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet after the leak. “Just because people are celebs don’t mean motherf**kers sign a contract to be harassed and stalked.” And that’s exactly what our insider is hearing! “Cardi was furious when she found out somebody had leaked pictures of her with Kulture,” the source said. “She is a very protective mother and has done everything in her power to keep Kulture out of the public eye since she was good and ready. Cardi feels violated that somebody would invade her privacy in such an intimate way, especially when children are involved.”

It’s no surprise whatsoever that she was upset, considering how angry she was when a photo of a different baby was released and thought to be Kulture. “This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture,” she said. “Blogs and fake pages please respect other people’s children! I’ll show my child when I’m ready for now stop posting other people’s kids and claiming them as mines it’s disrespectful. AGAIN! NOT MY BABY!”

But after this debacle, will she and Offset ever be ready to do a big reveal on their own? Only time will tell!

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to Cardi B and Offset’s reps for comment.