Brett Kavanaugh Regrets ‘Emotional’ Senate Testimony: ‘I Said Things I Should Not Have Said’

Brett Kavanaugh owned up to his ‘too emotional’ testimony and voiced other regrets in his final plea for a seat on the Supreme Court, right before The Senate will vote on his confirmation on Oct. 5.

SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, is doing damage control. After critics blasted Kavanaugh’s Sept. 27 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee as overtly emotional and more, even Republican Justice John Paul Stevens admitted “there’s merit to that criticism,” the Palm Beach Post originally reported. And now Kavanaugh’s agreeing so himself, or at least partly, in an op-ed he wrote that The Wall Street Journal published on the night of Oct. 4. This arrives hours before The Senate will vote for his confirmation on Friday morning, and reach a final vote on Oct. 6. “I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been,” Kavanaugh wrote. “I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said.” But this statement arrived after a long introduction in which Kavanaugh span the same narrative we heard during his testimony.

Brett remained strong in his conviction that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, along with Julie Swetnick and Deborah Ramirez, have wrongfully accused him of sexual assault. Higher up in his op-ed, he used that belief to justify his fervent case for the Senate Judiciary Committee, who ultimately voted on Sept. 28 to advance Kavanaugh to The Senate. “My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me,” Kavanaugh wrote. “At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled.”

Kavanaugh also wrote that his “time” in high school and college have been “ridiculously distorted,” and mentioned that his wife and daughter have been targeted with “vile and violent threats.” Towards the end of the letter, the judge listed his top attributes as a final reminder for tomorrow’s vote: “hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good.”

The final plea capped off a tumultuous day in Washington D.C.’s Capitol Hill. Dozens of people gathered to peacefully protest Kavanaugh’s nomination, which resulted in the shocking arrests of I Feel Pretty co-stars Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski. And like Kavanaugh, the aforementioned model also had a long message for the public. After announcing her arrest to Instagram on Oct. 4, Emily wrote in her post, “Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”