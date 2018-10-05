Brett Kavanaugh: How to Lobby Your Senator To Say No or Yes To His Confirmation

Brett Kavanaugh is one step away from making it to the Supreme Court after the Senate voted to advance his nomination. But it’s not too late to have your say.

It’s the issue that has divided the nation ever since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford revealed on Sept. 16 that she is the anonymous person who wrote a letter alleging that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. And on Oct. 5 – following a week-long FBI investigation, after they both testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee – the Senate voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. It was a narrowly won victory for the Republicans, as the vote tally was just 51-49.

Now, senators will make their final decision on Oct. 6. So we’re less than 24 hours away from finding out if Kavanaugh will fill the remaining spot on the Supreme Court, which is currently tied with four liberal and four conservative judges. If he fills that space, the Court will lean to the right, which is a good or bad thing, depending upon your political point of view.

But he’s not there yet and nothing in life is guaranteed. So, whether you want Judge Kavanaugh to become the next Supreme Court justice or not you still have time to lobby your senator to vote yes or no. At the moment, Democrat campaigners are focused on the three senators they think may waiver when the final votes are cast – Sen. Jeff Flake (Arizona), Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) and Sen. Joe Manchin (West Virginia). (Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Arkansas said on Oct. 5 that she will vote no.) On Twitter, #StopKavanaugh campaigners are sharing the phone numbers for these three senators, as you can see from the tweet below.

But – whether you want your senator to vote yes or no – you need their contact details to share your opinion. If you want to speak to someone from their office, call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard on 202-224-3121. There’s also a pretty handy index on the United States Senate website. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF SENATORS. That includes links to their individual websites, which should include phone numbers for their local state offices, as well as numbers for their D.C. office. Don’t forget social media. Senators also list contact details on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

It’s not too late. Whichever side of the Kavanaugh debate you fall on, remember that you still have a voice. Your senator represents you and it’s your civic right and duty to speak up, be heard and politically engaged. There’s still time to have your say.