Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Finally Finalize Divorce More Than 3 Years After Split

It’s official: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are divorced. It’s been more than three years since the longtime couple separated in 2015, and as of Oct. 4, the marriage is officially over.

It’s a brand new start for Ben Affleck. On the same day that the actor confirmed he had completed 40 days in rehab, he also finalized his divorce from Jennifer Garner, according to People. The exes, who’ve remained friendly since their separation, met with a private judge and sorted out the final details of their split on Oct. 5, court documents confirm. The finalization of this divorce has been a long time coming, as Ben and Jen first announced their separation more than three years ago, at the end of June 2015. They both filed for divorce in April 2017.

Ben and Jen met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001, then worked together again on Daredevil in 2003. It wasn’t until after Ben’s breakup from Jennifer Lopez in 2004, though, that the two started a romantic relationship. They got married in June 2005, and had three kids together throughout their relationship: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Although they decided to end their romance in June 2015, Ben and Jen have been seen together countless times over the last three years, and have done an excellent job at co-parenting their children.

In fact, it was Jennifer who staged an intervention with Ben in August and helped him go to rehab to help fight his alcohol addiction. Ben broke his silence on the treatment on Oct. 5, after completing 40 days of the program.

“Battling addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he admitted. “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”