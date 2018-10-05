Angelina Jolie Rocked By Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Once Again: ‘She Does Not Like To Hear About It’

As rumors swirl that Brad Pitt’s dating spiritual healer Sat Hari Khalsa, estranged wife Angelina Jolie wants to hear none of it, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s why!

Regardless of a two-year split and equally long custody battle, Angelina Jolie, 43, doesn’t want to hear about Brad Pitt, 54, moving on. Before their divorce has been finalized, the buzz has been that Brad’s found new love with spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. They were all smiles as they were photographed together at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala on Sept. 30, and Angelina’s heard the rumors too, our source says. “Angelina is rocked by the rumors of Brad dating someone new,” a source close to the Maleficent actress EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “She does not like to hear about it and would rather not know about Brad’s personal life after their split.

Angelina filed for divorce in September of 2016, so understandably, the Oscar-winning actress is shocked by her reaction, our source claims. They had a two-year marriage and overall 12-year relationship, after all! “She is always surprised by how devastated she feels when she sees or hears about Brad with another woman because it is a reminder to her that she is not yet over him,” our insider continues. “Angelina loves to think that she has moved on from Brad and has healed from the trauma of their split, but then she gets emotional whenever she learns about him spending time with someone new.” We’ve told you before that “not talking to Brad anymore,” save through an assistant’s aid and the occasional “brief” chat, has left “a hole in her heart,” a source close to Angelina spilled to HL on Oct. 1!

“Whether the rumors are true or not makes no difference to Angie because it is still clear to her that she still has feelings for her ex,” our source today adds. “This latest rumor, is another painful reminder that she still misses Brad.” Well, lucky for Angelina, we’re hearing that the gossip is leaning towards fake news! Rumors of a romance between Brad and the spiritual healer are “complete nonsense,” a source close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 5!

It’s good news that Brad’s still single not only for Angelina’s feelings, but for her schedule too! We’ve also learned that although Angelina requested and got full custody of their six children, she’s feeling slammed these days. “She never imagined she would be in her 40’s with three failed marriages and a single parent to 6 kids,” a source close to the Girl, Interrupted actress revealed to us on Oct. 4. “She often fights back feeling overwhelmed with her life and all of her daily responsibilities. It was a lot easier when she had Brad’s help daily and so she misses him dearly right now.”