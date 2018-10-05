Addison Russell’s Ex Breaks Down In Tears Over His Alleged Abuse: ‘I Just Kept Making Excuses’

On the day Addison Russell was suspended 40 games over domestic violence allegations, his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, fought back tears as she detailed the alleged abuse, including one incident involving their son!

Addison Russell, 24, was suspended 40 games on Oct. 3, after MLB found the Chicago Cubs shortstop violated the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. That same day, his ex-wife sat down with WGN to share the nightmare she went through while married to him. “I remember when he hit the home run [during the 2016 World Series] when his streak finally broken,” Melisa Reidy-Russell said. “I was bawling in the stands. Like, ‘Oh my God, thank God, finally. I don’t have to expect him to be grumpy when we go back to the hotel.’ ”

“Everyone thought I was crying because I was happy, but I was crying because I was relieved because I didn’t have to deal with him being in a bad mood,” she said. “The physical stuff wasn’t every day. Or every month. It was just when [expletive] hit the fan…Fights started getting worse, he started breaking things. He broke my phone in half with his hands one day over something.”

Melisa detailed on alleged incident that involved their young son. “He had Aiden in his arms and it was really scary and I didn’t know what to do or how to handle it. So, I didn’t do anything,” she said. “What are you supposed to do? I didn’t tell anybody, and I made excuses, and kept making excuses. It was more of you just don’t realize it but you get so caught up in it and you don’t know how to defend yourself. When I tried to explain it how it made me feel, it was because he did nothing wrong, and it was because I did something. Why are you acting like I asked for that?”

The alleged abuse came to light in June 2017, after Melisa accused her then-husband of cheating on her in a series of Instagram posts. It was a family friend who, in the IG comments, accused Addison of “mentally and physically abusing her.” MLB launched an investigation into the claims, but Melisa initially declined to cooperate (she later told The Athletic that she asked MLB to wait until her divorce was finalized, as any disciplinary action could impact Addison financially, and could have implications of the spousal and child support she would receive as part of the divorce agreement.)

After her divorce was finalized in August 2018, Melisa put up a lengthy blog post about her experiences in this “toxic relationship.” Subsequently, MLB concluded its investigation and suspended Addison. “After gaining a full understanding of the situation, I have concluded it’s in the best interest of my family to accept MLB’s proposed resolution of this matter,” he said in a statement released by his attorneys, per ESPN. “I wish my ex-wife well and hope we can live in peace for the benefit of our child.”

“I just think it’s important for women to know that what they have to say is important and they are valued,” Melisa told The Athletic. “They shouldn’t be intimidated by anyone. Don’t feel scared to stand up for what’s right, regardless of what people have to say. What we have to say is important and valued. Believe in yourself.”