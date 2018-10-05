‘A Star Is Born’ Review: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Captivate In Gripping Love Story

Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’ is the kind of movie that we’re going to remember forever. Bradley and Lady Gaga are absolutely mesmerizing in this latest retelling of fame, the price of stardom, and a once in a lifetime love.

A Star Is Born is the most highly-anticipated movie of 2018. Waiting for this movie has been like waiting for your favorite artist to walk across the stage at the start of their concert. You’re excited, ready, but more than a little nervous. A Star Is Born is the third remake of the classic movie, but Bradley Cooper, 43, has made (and starred in) a perfect film with Lady Gaga, 32, as his sublime leading lady in her feature film debut.

The film follows Jackson Maine, a rockstar with inner demons and an uncertain future ahead. His life changes forever when he meets Ally, a struggling singer destined for stardom. They fall in love, and she’s soon catapulted to musical glory. But as Ally’s future opens up, Jackson’s begins to close in. A heavy drinking and drug problem as a result of Jackson’s personal struggles threatens their relationship, but their love prevails.

Lady Gaga gives an astounding performance. She won a Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, but she’s proven with A Star Is Born that she’s no one-hit wonder when it comes to acting. She transforms into the character, stripping herself bare emotionally for the world to see. Bradley is one of the most incredible actors around, and Lady Gaga holds her own effortlessly. Their chemistry is palpable throughout the entire film. No one could have played Jackson and Ally other than Bradley and Lady Gaga.

Bradley has never been better onscreen. He’s one of the biggest stars in the world, but when you watch him in A Star Is Born, you don’t think you’re watching Bradley Cooper. You’re watching Jackson Maine. He melts into the trouble rockstar role seamlessly. He anchors the entire film from start to finish. As someone who was a newcomer to the guitar and singing, Bradley could easily be a rockstar if he wanted. He’s a genius in every sense of the word.

Lady Gaga is the Barbra Streisand, 76, of this generation, and Bradley wants you to know it. This is just the beginning of Lady Gaga’s acting career, and she’s a force to be reckoned with no matter what she does. The music will take you on an emotional journey. A Star Is Born is quite simply a movie masterpiece and will stay with you long after you leave the theater.