WIlmer Valderrama A ‘Constant’ In Demi Lovato’s Life In Rehab: Getting Back Together After All?

Wilmer Valderrama has reportedly been supporting his ex, Demi Lovato, as she recovers from her near fatal OD. Will their romance be back on soon?

Wilmer Valderrama, 38, has not given up on his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato, 26. In fact, the former That ‘70s Show star has been a “constant” in her life before and after her near fatal drugs overdose in July, according to a report in Us Weekly. While she is in rehab, the former Disney star has made efforts to “cut a lot of people out of her life,” a source has told the magazine. Wilmer is not one of them.

Indeed, the insider claims Demi’s ex-boyfriend “has remained a constant” in her life. But what does that mean? According to the source, Wilmer has, not only visited Demi when she was in hospital in Los Angeles in the summer, he has visited the star while she tries to get sober in rehab. The source claims that Wilmer has “visited” his ex, “many times.” But fans who are hoping that the celebs will reunite and resume their romance shouldn’t get too excited. While the insider claims they are “on their way to getting back together” and Wilmer “genuinely cares” about her, they’re not there yet.

“Now is not the time for them to get back together for many reasons,” a second source told Us Weekly. For now, Demi’s focus is on getting healthy again after falling off the wagon, following six years of sobriety. Her recovery – and near fatal overdose – is something that her family members have been very vocal about recently. “She’s happy, she’s healthy, she’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs and that, in itself, encourages me about her future and the future of our family,” Demi’s mom Dianna De La Garza said on Sept. 18 during an interview with Newsmax. Demi herself has been open about what her focus is at the moment, writing to fans in an Aug. 5 Instagram post, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.” She added, “[I] look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

