Chris Evans: Could He Be The Next Batman Or Superman After Leaving Captain America Role?

Now that Chris Evans is done with the Avengers movies does that mean he’s ready to take on another superhero role? A source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what he plans to do next.

Avengers fans are in mourning after Chris Evans, 37, announced on Oct. 4 that he’s putting down his shield and walking away from Captain America for good. But, of course, as comic book devotees know there are a couple of superhero roles that may need filling. Rumors have circulated over the summer that Ben Affleck, 46, may be done playing Batman. And the same applies to Henry Cavill – the 35-year-old Brit who has most recently portrayed Superman on film. So, will Chris consider donning either one of those capes? A Warner Bros. source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, not right now, if at all.

“Chris Evans may be done with Captain America but that doesn’t mean he is going to latch onto another superhero in the future if at all,” the insider says. “He really wants to do other things and leave his superhero times in his past and he is not seeking or being courted to be the new Batman or Superman when that happens. He is not going to be in any of those discussions at this point and time.”

HollywoodLife reached out Chris’ rep for a comment, but we have yet to receive a response. In the meantime, we’ll just have to rely on what Captain America himself has said. On Oct. 4, he tweeted, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

