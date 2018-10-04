Honey Boo Boo: 5 Things To Know About The Reality Star, 13, On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Some of the cutest famous kids are competing on season one of ‘DWTS: Juniors,’ including the one and only Honey Boo Boo! Here’s everything to know about her.

Season one of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres on Oct. 7, and we can’t WAIT! The show will be a children’s version of the hit show on ABC, with the celeb kids paired with young pro dancers who are sure-to-be rising stars! All the teams will be mentored by pros we know and love from Dancing With The Stars, including Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold and more. The series is hosted by Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz, with Adam Rippon, choreographer Mandy Moore, and Val Chmerkovskiy serving as judges. Honey Boo Boo will be competing on DWTS: Juniors, and is being mentored by Artem Chigvintsev. Get to know the 13-year-old better here:

1. Why is she famous? Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, is probably one of the more well-known faces on the show — after all, she’s been doing reality television for YEARS! First, she was on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras at just five years old, and viewers fell in love with her family. This led to them getting their own spinoff show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which premiered in Aug. 2012 and ended two years later after four seasons. The cancellation came amidst rumors that Alana’s mom, “Mama June” Shannon, was dating a registered sex offender.

2. What is she doing now? Despite Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’s cancellation, Alana and her family are still appearing on television. These days, the show is focused on Mama June in the WEtv series From Not To Hot. The series, which premiered in 2017, follows Mama June’s weight loss journey after having surgery in the aftermath of her ex, “Sugar Bear,” getting re-married.

3. She’s a beauty guru. Honey Boo Boo loves doing her own makeup, and has even previously said that she wants to own her own hair and makeup salon one day! Look out, Kylie Jenner!

4. Her family has worried about her weight in the past. Honey Boo Boo appeared on The Doctors in 2015, when her mom grew concerned because her nine-year-old had reached 125 pounds. The doctors on the show helped Honey Boo Boo learn about healthier food options and gave her ideas for staying active. Dancing seems like a good way, right?!

5. She has a big family. Aside from her parents, Honey Boo Boo also has four sisters, who have appeared on her reality show: Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Alana is the youngest.