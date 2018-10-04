C.J. Fuller: 5 Things To Know About Former Clemson Football Player Who Shockingly Died At 22

A young life has come to a tragic end, as C.J. Fuller, a former running back for the Clemson Tigers, has passed away. The cause of 22-year-old man’s death is unknown, but get all the details we have so far.

C.J. Fuller, a former Clemson football player that helped the team win the national title, passed away at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina, according to Yahoo. Gill Payne, the athletic director at CJ’s former high school, Easley High School, confirmed his death to multiple outlets on Oct. 3. The Pickens County coroner declined to release further information about his passing – including a possible cause of death – until an autopsy is complete. She said such an investigations could take up to eight weeks.

C.J. had an impressive career at Clemson. C.J. – a native of Easley, South Carolina — appeared in 43 games for Clemson across the 2015-17 seasons. He amassed 599 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries, per ESPN. He opened the 2017 season with Clemson, but only started three games. He was scheduled to graduate from Clemson in May 2017 and had planned to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility, but an arrest derailed that plan.

C.J. was a champion. During his time as a Tiger, C.J. helped Clemson claim the national title at the end of the 2016-17 season. He most notable scored a 30-yard touchdown during the national semifinals. Perhaps the highlight of his career came in the championship game. After returning a kickoff 20 yards, he helped set up the Tiger’s nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive against the Alabama Crimson tide. The score helped clinch the title for the Tigers.

His former coach said he was proud of what CJ accomplished at Clemson. “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Dabo Swinney, coach for the Clemson Tigers, said in a statement on C.J.’s death. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues [in South Carolina] all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

He was accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in March 2018. C.J., along with former Clemson player, Jadar Johnson, and former Duke defensive lineman Quaven Ferguson, were arrested in late March on charges of armed robber and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. C.J. allegedly robbed the apartment of a former teammate’s apartment while he was at practice, according to the Associated Press.

C.J.’s teammate called his death a nightmare. “My brother I am hurting right now,” former Clemson star and current Buffalo Bills player Shaq Lawson wrote on Instagram in the wake of C.J’s death. “Somebody wake me up from this nightmare. My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again.”