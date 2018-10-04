Scott Disick & Kris Jenner Slam Kim Kardashian As ‘Scary’ — See Why They’re Afraid To Look At Her

Scott Disick and Kris Jenner bond over their shared fear: Looking Kim Kardashian in the eyes! Find out why they’re so spooked in the sneak peek clip for the Oct. 7 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ here.

A discussion over a birthday gift turns into a revelation for Scott Disick, 35, and Kris Jenner, 62. Kim Kardashian, 37, gives them too much of a reality check — even as the reality television icons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians! While on a lunch outing, Kris reveals to Scott that she’d like to surprise her best friend, Sheila Kolker, with a birthday face lift in a sneak peek clip for the Oct. 7 episode of KUWTK. You know, as a return favor since Sheila was “there every step of the way” for the KarJenner matriarch’s face lift, she tells Scott in the clip below. But the baby daddy to Kris’s daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, isn’t sure if Sheila will be as thrilled about the gesture.

“Even though it’s really a sweet gesture, are you at all nervous that you could offend her in anyway? Is it like, ‘Hey, your face looks old?’” Scott asks Kris. “Just think about it…If you told me that I needed something done, even if maybe I didn’t, I would definitely go stare and look at whatever that was.” And that gives Kris an epiphany. Kim is the metaphorical equivalent of suggesting someone should get a face lift! “Kim does that to me 24/7,” Kris tells Scott, referring to how she makes her self-conscious. And Scott can’t wait to relate — watch their full conversation below!

Scott always tells it as it is! In the last episode of KUWTK, our favorite baby daddy was pretty blunt: He does not in fact want a fourth baby with Kourtney, as he said so himself in the Sept. 30 episode. Once again, Kim’s meddling is to blame! Scott explained to her little sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, his text conversation with Kim in which she claimed he confessed to wanting baby #4. “No, it was more along the lines of her saying how boring Kourtney was, and if she was doing anything right, she would have another kid with you,” Scott told Khloe. And remember — he’s dating Sofia Richie, 20! It turns out Scott was just trying to be a Kim-pleaser. He continued, “You know how it is. When somebody in the family is super passionate about something, you just gotta kinda pretend you’re with it even if you have no idea what they’re really talking about.”

Anyways, we see Scott’s point. A complimentary face lift, although a nice offer, could be a bit offensive. Kris, maybe a gift card is safer?