‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie’s Forced To Skip The Seaside Reunion After Jen Drags Him With Her Car

The roomies head back to Jersey on the Oct. 4 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ but Ronnie has to miss out after a violent fight with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, leaves him in a sling.

The Jersey Shore cast’s time in Las Vegas comes to an end on the show’s Oct. 4 episode, and when the guys leave the hotel, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially broken up with Jen Harley and ready to focus on his daughter, Ariana. It isn’t long before they’re back together, though. “Things are good with Jen,” Ronnie tells Pauly D when they meet up for lunch not long after. “The whole lawyer thing kind of made everything more clear. We’ve been talking, and the baby’s number one. No single Ronnie right now. [But] every day is different.”

After witnessing everything that Jen put Ronnie through earlier this season, Pauly is obviously not pleased. “I wan to support Ronnie, but this is crazy,” he admits. “I don’t think Ron and Jen should ever get back together.” When he fills the other roommates in on what happened, no one is surprised. “Ronnie tends to make bad decisions in relationships,” Vinny Guadagnino explains. “It just sucks because we all know he shouldn’t be with her.” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi lets the group know that, unfortunately, this is just going to be a situation where they’re going to have to avoid the subject of Jen when talking with Ron, because there’s just no getting through to him.

Once they come to this decision, the roommates decide it’s the perfect time to head back to their original shore house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for a summer reunion. Even Ronnie is on-board to make the trip! Less than a week later, though, he’s in the headlines again after Jen dragged him with her car following yet another fight. As we previously reported when this happened in real-time, Jen was arrested for this incident.

“I don’t want [Ronnie] to come,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley says. “I want him with his baby. Between [Jen] jumping a median with a f***ing baby in the car — she dragged Ron with the car — he’s in a f***ing sling and is covered in blood. Like, done! Not speaking to her, and I’m going to keep it very light and sweet with Ron because this s*** is too crazy.”

Once the cast all arrives in Seaside, they get a FaceTime from Ronnie, and he confirms that he’s going to have to sit this one out. He can be seen wearing a sling on his arm in the FaceTime shot, and although he’s clearly upset about the situation, he’s able to crack jokes with Vinny about the injury and what happened. Naturally, everyone agrees that Ronnie not coming is the best decision.

Of course, as we’ve seen play out over the summer, Ronnie and Jen do end up getting back together eventually. He has even publicly defended the relationship as this season of Jersey Shore has been airing.