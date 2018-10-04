Rita Ora Strips Completely Naked For Her Sexiest Magazine Cover Of All-Time — See Shocking Pic

We’ve seen Rita Ora topless, but now, the ‘Girls’ singer stripped all her clothes for her latest magazine cover. See the pic from Oct. 4, hold on to your jaws, and get the scoop on her upcoming album ‘Phoenix’!

This is not a drill. Rita Ora, 27, only used evening gloves to cover up her nude bod for the cover of Clash Magazine’s Issue 109, available now. The “For You” singer promoted the new issue on her Instagram, where she posted the seductive shot on Oct. 4. After thanking the magazine team, the pop singer wrote in her caption, “Made me feel so comfortable to be myself and feel free, it was so liberating!!” It was a liberating photo indeed, as the only thing covering Rita’s nipples were her fingers and elbow — see the cover for yourself below!

The naked portrait also reflects the “rebirth,” as the magazine labels it, of Rita’s music career. “I feel like I’ve just started, in the weirdest way,” she told Clash in the new issue. “I know some people in the industry who I won’t name but who have messaged me to say, ‘You’re a bad ass for doing what you did.’ I earned a new found respect. Now, though, it’s time to put that stuff away and get this chapter going.” Rita’s long-awaited sophomore album, Phoenix, will finally drop on our streaming services on Nov. 23.

It’s been over six years since Rita released her debut album, Ora. She has blamed the follow-up album’s postponed arrival due to her breakup with Calvin Harris in 2015, which she detailed in an interview with Nylon. The same year, Rita entered a lawsuit war with JAY Z’s Roc Nation, her original label, before breaking free after settling with an agreement in 2016. Fast forward to today: Rita’s just released a hot track called “Let You Love Me” on Sept. 21, her new album is coming out in a little over a month, and she’s got a hot bod!

Rita is no stranger to NSFW looks like the one above. Her nipples were on full display in a sheer gown at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Aug. 20. And before that, Rita flashed her boobies on board a bus in Africa on July 25, which you can see in our gallery above! The singer went on a safari in Kenya to celebrate turning 27, which reminds us: Rita can rock a mean (but faux) animal-print dress. Check out our gallery of hot stars in animal-print to see what we mean!