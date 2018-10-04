Cardi B More In Love Than Ever With Offset After Her Arrest: How He’s Lifting Her Spirits

Tough time or not, Cardi’s husband is sticking by her and making the rapper feel better after her recent arrest. But how is he keeping a smile on her face? We’ve got the exclusive details.

With a court date looming over her head, it’d be easy for Cardi B, 25, to let her arrest get the best of her mood. The rapper and new mom was charged with assault and reckless endangerment when she turned herself over to the NYPD on Oct. 1 for allegedly ordering an attack on two strip club bartenders — but her husband Offset, 26, is helping Cardi keep calm, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Ever since her arrest, he’s been going above and beyond to be there for her and stand by her,” the insider said. “Even though her lawyers have promised her they’ll save her from doing any jail time, it’s still really scary for her and Offset has been doing all he can to keep her mind off of her fears and support her.”

And those efforts have not gone unnoticed! Cardi is reportedly more in love with her hubby than ever. Aw! There’s nothing like trying times to bring people closer together, right? Plus some quality time in the bedroom! With Offset giving Cardi all of his time, attention and focus, his sweet efforts have helped their sex life. “Sex with her man is Cardi‘s favorite way to escape any sort of stress and Offset knows it,” the insider added. “He’s been doing the most to make her forget all her problems. In spite of her legal troubles, Cardi is feeling very good again.”

We love that Offset is sticking by his wife as she faces the consequences of her (alleged) actions, and wonder if he feels at all responsible for what happened. Although Offset didn’t have anything to do with the attack directly, Cardi reportedly believed that one of the two bartenders she ordered an attack on, Jade, had slept with her husband. Rumor has it that the new mom told her crew to attack Jade and her sister Baddie Gi with bottles, chairs and a hookah device. Yikes!

Hours after she surrendered herself to the police for these charges, Cardi was seen being comforted by Offset. The Migos rapper had his arm around his wife’s shoulders as they walked in NYC. So it comes as no surprise that he’s doing as much as he can to support her behind the scenes as well!

Hollywoodlife.com reached out to Cardi B’s reps for comment.