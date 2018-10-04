Can we get an invite next time? Kim’s daughter and niece looked like they were having a blast watching Sophia Pippen compete. See for yourself!

Could these three be any cuter? Kim Kardashian, 37, daughter North West, 5, and niece Penelope Disick, 6, were GNO goals when they went to a Dancing With the Stars: Juniors taping together. But they weren’t just there to watch — they showed up to support a friend! That’s because Sophia Pippen, 9, the daughter of Kim’s best friend Larsa, 44, scored one of the spots on the show, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 7. Although Sophia seems to love being in front of the cameras, we bet it was a huge comfort for the young dancer to see some familiar faces in the audience.

And what cute familiar faces they were! Penelope looked adorable in a denim top with hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into space buns, while North sported a white tank and colorful bird necklace. Kim kept her look casual, as well, in a black top. Her sleek strands were short and center-parted. The reality star stunned as she cuddled up to her daughter and niece for a picture at the taping. The only thing that could have made their girls’ night out cuter would have been an appearance from Kourtney Kardashian, 39. A double mother/daughter date? Our hearts wouldn’t have been able to handle it!

Even though North wasn’t smiling for the camera, we bet the three of them had a ton of fun together. North and Sophia have become close friends, following in their mother’s footsteps. From indoor skydiving to pool times, their playdates are over the top in the best way possible. Penelope hangs out with Sophia, too. It’s a whole family affair!

Larsa and Scottie Pippen‘s daughter isn’t just a great friend, though — she’s a talented dancer, as well! Sophia has made it very clear on social media that competing on the ABC show is a dream come true, and she’s having the time of her life. When she was announced as a competitor, the young dancer wrote, “I can finally say I am on DWTS: Juniors. I love everybody on it and I am so happy I got the chance to be on it. Make sure to watch.”

She joins other talented youngsters like Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, and Mackenzie Ziegler. Wishing them all the best of luck!