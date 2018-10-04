National Taco Day 2018: 4 Tacos For $5 At Taco Bell & More Epic Deals

Happy National Taco Day! Tons of restaurants are offering epic deals for this special holiday on Oct. 4, and we’ve rounded them all up here!

You might want to head over to your favorite Mexican restaurant on Oct. 4, because there are some EPIC deals going on for National Taco Day. Of course, Taco Bell is getting in on the action — the $5 Taco Day Gift Set is back! The box comes with four tacos — a Crunchy Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco — for just FIVE DOLLARS! If you stop by Moe’s Southwest Grill, you can get a free taco if you buy two at regular price and are a member of Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards program (just download the mobile app). Oh, and this deal lasts until Oct. 7, too, so you have some time to cash in.

At Taco John’s, get a free crispy beef taco if you use the Taco John’s Rewards mobile app, and at Del Taco, score an epic Buy One Get One Free deal. California Tortilla has the same Buy One Get One deal, and you can get up to ten tacos! On The Border is offering bottomless tacos for $8.99 — that includes an unlimited number of beef or chicken tacos, served with chips and salsa. Meanwhile, Rubio’s Coastal Grill is giving out a free fish taco with the purchase of a beverage, but you have to get the coupon from their website first!

If you want to really take things to the next level, dress like a taco and post a pic to Facebook with the hashtag #NationalTacoDay. Show the post at Chuy’s and you’ll get a whole free MEAL! Even non-Mexican restaurants, like Cold Stone Creamery, are getting in on the fun. There, you can try their brand new Waffle Taco, which will only be available on Oct. 4.