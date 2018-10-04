MTV EMA Nominations 2018: Full List — Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift & More
The 2018 MTV EMA nominations have arrived! Our favorite artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, and more got nods this year. Check out the full list of nominees now!
The 2018 MTV European Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 4, live from Bilbao, Spain. This year’s ceremony is going to be a good one because of this lineup of nominees! Camila Cabello, 21, nabbed the most nominations — six — including Best Song and Best Video for “Havana.” Ariana Grande, 25, earned five nominations, including Best Song and Best Video.
Cardi B earned two nominations for Best New and Best Look. The Biggest Fans category is going to be one to watch at this year’s EMAs! BTS, Selena Gomez, 26, Shawn Mendes, 20, Taylor Swift, 28, and Camila’s fans are all nominated! Check out the full list of nominees below!
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande, “no tears left to cry”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday”
The Carters, “APES**T”
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande, “no tears left to cry”
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “rockstar”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
The performers have not been announced, but you can expect some of the nominees to hit the stage! A host has also not been revealed at the moment. Rita Ora hosted the 2017 show. We will keep you updated as more details are announced!