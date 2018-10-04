Mariah Carey Sings About Getting Naughty And Being In Love In Sultry New Single ‘With You’

Once again, Mimi nailed it. The songstress unveiled her new single, ‘With You’ on Oct. 4, & it’s an instant Mariah classic!

Cue the applause – Mimi is back with another hit, and the follow-up to “GTFO” is the classic Mariah Carey track fans have been hoping for. The 48-year-old singer dropped her latest single at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 4, and fans waited up late to hear “With You.” Contrary to her recently released breakup anthem, “With You” is a love song, and it had fans smitten! “It’s so beautiful. ‘With you’ gave me goosebumps. You’ve got me feeling emotions higher than the heavens above,” one fan tweeted immediately after the release. “Thank you for this dreamlike song!”

The sultry song features sexy, drawn-out vocals from the powerhouse singer, who slows it down as she sings about a mystery man. “Ooh, shots of Remy / Playing Confessions / And our bodies blendin’ / Ooh, I’m in love it’s true / Yeah, damn I f*cks with you.” While Mariah didn’t say exactly who the song is about, it very well could be a dedication to her man, Bryan Tanaka!

Fans of Mariah will get to hear what the new track sounds like live sooner than they may think! The singer is set to play the song when she takes the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards. Her appearance at the AMAs, marks her first live performance at the event in ten years. The star first announced the big news in September, in a post that had fans elated. I’m coming back to the #AMAs!!! Can’t wait for you all to see my performance,” she wrote. Can’t wait to see Mariah slay the award show? Be sure to tune in on October 9th at 8/7c on ABC.

Mimi nailed it once again. If you need us – we’ll be playing “With You” on repeat. Be sure to listen to the track for yourself above!